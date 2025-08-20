A police cordon remained in place this afternoon after the incident on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats today (August 20).

Photos taken shortly after the incident show damage and a police presence at the scene.

The pictures show the bus sealed off behind blue and white police tape, while officers stand guard nearby.

The vehicle’s floor appeared scorched

Around the bus, pieces of debris are scattered across the road and pavement.

The cordon stretched around the immediate area, preventing pedestrians and traffic from passing as police continued their investigation.

The bus itself remains stationary in the middle of the cordoned-off section.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.03pm today (Wednesday August 20) we responded to reports of a concern for safety incident on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and it is reported that a man had poured petrol on a bus and set it alight.

“He received injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital. No further injuries were reported.

“The 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger. He remains in hospital at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of this incident.”

1 . Debris on the ground Debris on the ground | S70 Media Photo Sales