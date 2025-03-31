Chesterfield Road crash: Three taken to hospital after serious crash at major Sheffield junction
Police and ambulances were sent to the incident on Sunday afternoon, following the crash near Woodseats, at the junction of Abbey Lane and Chesterfield Road.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 12.21pm, by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The force told The Star: “It is reported that a silver Mini Cooper and a purple Renault G-Modus Dynamiq were involved in a collision.”
The Ambulance Service said they had received an emergency call over the incident, to report a road traffic collision on Chesterfield Road.
They told The Star: “An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to hospital.”
Police said that the injuries sustained in the crash were not life threatening or life altering.
