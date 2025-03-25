Chesterfield Road crash: Casualty taken to hospital after crash involving bus closes busy Sheffield road
South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all on the scene last night after the incident which happened before 6.30pm.
It followed a crash between a bus and a car on Chesterfield Road, near Woodseats, leaving the road sealed off after Homebase.
Ambulance bosses confirmed a casualty had been taken to hospital following the incident which involved a service bus and a Seat Ibiza car.
They told The Star: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
Police said they were called to the incident at 6.24pm.
They added: “It is reported that a bus and a grey Seat Ibiza car were involved in a collision.”
“A road closure was in place while emergency services worked at the scene and the road was reopened again around 8.30pm.”
They said the injuries suffered in the crash were not serious.
South Yorkshire fire service confirmed its crews also attended the incident, spending nearly an hour at the scene, leaving at 7.31pm.
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.