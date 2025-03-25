A casualty was taken to hospital last night after a crash involving a bus which closed a busy Sheffield road for two hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It followed a crash between a bus and a car on Chesterfield Road, near Woodseats, leaving the road sealed off after Homebase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance bosses confirmed a casualty had been taken to hospital following the incident which involved a service bus and a Seat Ibiza car.

They told The Star: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Police said they were called to the incident at 6.24pm.

They added: “It is reported that a bus and a grey Seat Ibiza car were involved in a collision.”

“A road closure was in place while emergency services worked at the scene and the road was reopened again around 8.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the injuries suffered in the crash were not serious.

South Yorkshire fire service confirmed its crews also attended the incident, spending nearly an hour at the scene, leaving at 7.31pm.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇