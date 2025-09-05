Chesterfield Road: Pictures show emergency incident as police explain why major Sheffield route was shut

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 09:11 BST
Emergency services have explained way they closed a major Sheffield route for two hours on Thursday night

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene, taping off a section of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, which was closed for around two hours, causing traffic chaos on nearby roads.

Pictures show the scene on the street last night, on what is a major Sheffield route.

Picture shows firefighters on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats. Photo: Cameron Laneplaceholder image
Picture shows firefighters on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats. Photo: Cameron Lane | Cameron Lane

Several buildings were evacuated while they worked on the scene, after being called out at just before 5.30pm

Today, emergency services have explained why the Sheffield street had to be closed - and say it was down to a suspected gas leak.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 5.27pm yesterday (Thursday 4 September), we were called to reports of a gas leak at Chesterfield Road.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and closed the road from Woodseats Police Station to the Abbey Lane junction. Officers supported with road closures.

“Several premises were temporarily evacuated. The Fire Service confirmed that there was not a gas leak and ensured the area was safe.”

The road was re-opened by 7.30pm.

One eyewitness had told The Star that there were multiple fire engines and police cars on the scene.

Motorists described major traffic jams, with one describing Archer Road as being like a car park.

