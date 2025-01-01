Sheffield police close residential street after individual 'exposed to a chemical substance'

By David Kessen, Harry Harrison
Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:35 GMT
A Sheffield street is closed off by emergency services today due to a police incident.

Three police cars could be seen at Forres Road, Crookes, which was taped off.

Three fire engines were also on the scene, and firecrews taped the street of with red and white tape, near the junction with Cross Lane.

A paramedic car from Yorkshire Ambulance Services could be seen parked on Cross Lane, with two ambulances nearby.

Emergency services on Forres Road in Crookes, Sheffield on New Years Day 2025.Emergency services on Forres Road in Crookes, Sheffield on New Years Day 2025.
Emergency services on Forres Road in Crookes, Sheffield on New Years Day 2025. | National World

Police are said to have told nearby residents they were dealing with an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue told The Star: “We were called to reports that an individual had possibly been exposed to a chemical substance. However, no fire service actions were required.”

Residents said they had seen police cars and fire engines heading to the scene with their blue lights and sirens on at around 11.50am.

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more information.

