Sheffield police close residential street after individual 'exposed to a chemical substance'
Three police cars could be seen at Forres Road, Crookes, which was taped off.
Three fire engines were also on the scene, and firecrews taped the street of with red and white tape, near the junction with Cross Lane.
A paramedic car from Yorkshire Ambulance Services could be seen parked on Cross Lane, with two ambulances nearby.
Police are said to have told nearby residents they were dealing with an isolated incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue told The Star: “We were called to reports that an individual had possibly been exposed to a chemical substance. However, no fire service actions were required.”
Residents said they had seen police cars and fire engines heading to the scene with their blue lights and sirens on at around 11.50am.
