New CCTV images have been released as police continue to search for a missing man last seen over a month ago.

The missing man, named only as 54-year-old Michael, was last seen over a month ago, with CCTV enquiries showing him walking along Abbey Lane near The Rising Sun pub at 5.40pm on Monday, May 19.

CCTV images captured missing man, Michael | SYP

CCTV images captured the moment Michael was last seen walking past the pub, which is located at the junction with Little Common Lane in Whirlow.

South Yorkshire Police said: “While we appreciate the images may not be of the highest quality, we hope they may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time.”

Michael has not been seen for a month | SYP

Michael was reported missing on May 27 and since then, officers have been trying to locate him.

Police searches were carried out for Michael, yesterday | SYP

This has included thorough searches of the local area, visiting addresses of friends and family members, examining phone records and gathering CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

Before being captured on CCTV in Whirlow, Michael was seen before that at 5.20pm on Monday, May 19 walking along Ecclesall Road South away from the city centre and on the opposite side of the road to Ecclesall Library.

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, who released a video appeal from the scene of where Michael was last seen earlier this week , said: "We are continuing to plough resources into finding Michael and I want to thank members of the public who have already contacted us with information.

"If you are aware of anything that you think could help us find Michael, please do contact us immediately as even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial.

"Michael, if you are reading this appeal, I would urge you to please make contact with us and let us know you are safe."

Michael is a white man, with short hair, and he was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag. The CCTV image and video attached shows Michael as he was last seen.

If you have relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, you can submit it directly to officers through this portal: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-dashcam-footage-in-search-for-sheffield-man-michael .

If you have any other information which could help police locate Michael, call 101 or submit information via the SYP website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/ .

Please quote incident number 346 of May 27, 2025, when you get in touch.