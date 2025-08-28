Catcliffe emergency incident: Firefighters issue warning over incident at Morse Way industrial estate
Three fire engines have been sent out this afternoon to the incident, at an industrial estate in Catcliffe, between Sheffield and Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Three fire engines are currently responding to an incident at an industrial unit on Morse Way, Catcliffe.
“Please avoid the area whilst crews carry out their work.”
They told The Star: “We were called at 12:48pm to an industrial premise on Morse Way, Catcliffe.
“One fire crew remains at the scene.”
It is believed the fire involves an industrial process oven.
The cause of the fire has not yet been logged.