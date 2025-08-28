Firefighters have issued a warning after they were called to an emergency incident near Sheffield this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines have been sent out this afternoon to the incident, at an industrial estate in Catcliffe, between Sheffield and Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Three fire engines are currently responding to an incident at an industrial unit on Morse Way, Catcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area whilst crews carry out their work.”

They told The Star: “We were called at 12:48pm to an industrial premise on Morse Way, Catcliffe.

“One fire crew remains at the scene.”

It is believed the fire involves an industrial process oven.

The cause of the fire has not yet been logged.