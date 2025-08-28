Catcliffe emergency incident: Firefighters issue warning over incident at Morse Way industrial estate

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
Firefighters have issued a warning after they were called to an emergency incident near Sheffield this afternoon.

Three fire engines have been sent out this afternoon to the incident, at an industrial estate in Catcliffe, between Sheffield and Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Three fire engines are currently responding to an incident at an industrial unit on Morse Way, Catcliffe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

“Please avoid the area whilst crews carry out their work.”

They told The Star: “We were called at 12:48pm to an industrial premise on Morse Way, Catcliffe.

“One fire crew remains at the scene.”

It is believed the fire involves an industrial process oven.

The cause of the fire has not yet been logged.

Related topics:CatcliffeSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSheffieldRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice