A casualty has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike on a major South Yorkshire road.

Emergency services were sent to the scene this morning after the collision, which happened on the A630, Centenary Way, in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Services both attended the collision, which was on the Southbound section of the road, before the junction with the A6178 Sheffield Road, known as the Ickles roundabout.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 6.43am on Friday morning to report a collision between a car and motorcycle on Centenary Way, Rotherham.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had also been called to the scene, but said the injuries were not serious.