Casualty hospitalised after collision involving car and bike near Parkgate roundabout
At around 11.30am, Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call out to the Parkgate area of Rotherham.
Reports claimed that a car and a bicycle had been involved in a collision on Rotherham Road.
An ambulance was dispatched and one person was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call at 11.28am on Thursday morning to report a collision between a car and bicycle on Rotherham Road near ParkgateRroundabout.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.