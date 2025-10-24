A casualty was rushed to hospital following a collision involving a car and bike near a busy roundabout.

At around 11.30am, Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call out to the Parkgate area of Rotherham.

Ambulances were called to Parkgate after reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle. | Google

Reports claimed that a car and a bicycle had been involved in a collision on Rotherham Road.

An ambulance was dispatched and one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call at 11.28am on Thursday morning to report a collision between a car and bicycle on Rotherham Road near ParkgateRroundabout.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.