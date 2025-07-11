Castle Square: Police reveal why Sheffield tram stop was cordoned off

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
A Sheffield city centre tram stop was sealed by police last night.

Many journeys were disrupted yesterday evening (July 10) when officers closed Castle Square tram stop some times before 8.30pm.

Castle Square tram stop was closed by a large police presence last night (July 10), which South Yorkshire Police now say was over a "medical episode."placeholder image
Castle Square tram stop was closed by a large police presence last night (July 10), which South Yorkshire Police now say was over a "medical episode." | Submitted

Several force vehicles were pictured at the scene, with officers guarding the paved area around the small set of steps for some time.

South Yorkshire Police has now said the closure was linked to a “medical episode” and that the force will not be making any further statements.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice