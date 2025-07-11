Castle Square: Police reveal why Sheffield tram stop was cordoned off
A Sheffield city centre tram stop was sealed by police last night.
Many journeys were disrupted yesterday evening (July 10) when officers closed Castle Square tram stop some times before 8.30pm.
Several force vehicles were pictured at the scene, with officers guarding the paved area around the small set of steps for some time.
South Yorkshire Police has now said the closure was linked to a “medical episode” and that the force will not be making any further statements.
