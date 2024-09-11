Emergency services were spotted outside Sheffield Cathedral in the city centre this morning.

Personnel from the ambulance service and police were pictured at an incident on Campo Lane shortly after 10.30am.

Emergency services were spotted at an incident on Campo Lane by Sheffield Cathedral. | National World

Photos and video footage showed two ambulances and a police car in attendance.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a ‘medical emergency’, and saw one man taken to hospital.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 10.19am. A spokesperson said: “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”