Bus fire Chesterfield Road: Update on case as police release update on Woodseats incident

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:11 BST
A 37-year-old man arrested yesterday after petrol was allegedly doused over a bus and set alight has been bailed by police.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to an arson attack involving a bus in Woodseatsplaceholder image
Police were called to an arson attack involving a bus in Woodseats | S70 Media

Police officers responding to reports of a ‘concern for safety incident’ at 1pm found that a man had allegedly doused petrol over a bus and set it alight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today, police have confirmed.

No other injuries have been reported.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice