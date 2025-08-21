Bus fire Chesterfield Road: Update on case as police release update on Woodseats incident
A 37-year-old man arrested yesterday after petrol was allegedly doused over a bus and set alight has been bailed by police.
He was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, yesterday afternoon.
Police officers responding to reports of a ‘concern for safety incident’ at 1pm found that a man had allegedly doused petrol over a bus and set it alight.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today, police have confirmed.
No other injuries have been reported.