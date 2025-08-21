A 37-year-old man arrested yesterday after petrol was allegedly doused over a bus and set alight has been bailed by police.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to an arson attack involving a bus in Woodseats | S70 Media

Police officers responding to reports of a ‘concern for safety incident’ at 1pm found that a man had allegedly doused petrol over a bus and set it alight.

He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today, police have confirmed.

No other injuries have been reported.