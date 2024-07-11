Burns Road Chapeltown: Six fire engines on scene after major blaze breaks out in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have sent six fire engines to the blaze, as well as one of the service’s turntable ladders. They are a type of fire engine used to hose water onto the blaze from above.
And the public is being urged to avoid the area.
South Yorkshire Police are also on the scene.
The fire is in a flat on Burns Drive, in Chapeltown, in the north of the city, and nearby residents are being urged to keep windows closed.
It is understood that the road is closed while emergency services deal with the emergency.
They added at 3.40pm: “Our crews are still working hard to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
“We expect to be in the area for at the least the next couple of hours to fully extinguish the fire and dampen down the scene.
“Please continue to keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”
