Burncross Road incident Chapeltown Sheffield: Police issue update on woman's horrific fall from moving car

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 08:46 BST
Police say a woman who was seriously injured in a fall from a moving car on a Sheffield street has suffered ‘life altering’ injuries.

The woman, said to be aged in her 30s, was described as ‘fighting for her life’ in the immediate aftermath of the horrific incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, in Sheffield, on Friday, October 10.

Police extend tape across the road to seal off Burncross Road, Chapeltown. Photo: David Kessen, National Worldplaceholder image
Police extend tape across the road to seal off Burncross Road, Chapeltown. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Emergency services were called to the scene at just after 6.30am and closed the road for a large part of the day as investigations into the incident were carried out.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after the incident.

Today, South Yorkshire Police revealed the injured woman had suffered what they now describe as ‘life altering injuries’, and that the man questioned over the incident has been released on bail.

The force told The Star: “A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition having suffered life-altering injuries.”

After the Chapeltown incident, nearly two weeks ago, officers urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Information can be provided via the police’s online reporting tool or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 114 of October 10, 2025.

Dashcam footage can also be submitted through the same online portal.

