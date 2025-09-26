Buchanan Road, Sheffield: Family in Parson Cross taken to hospital as kitchen fire tears through property
Firefighters received reports of the incident on Buchanan Road, near to Parson Cross Park, at 11.30pm on Wednesday night (September 24).
The fire service have described the blaze as ‘accidental’ and it is said to have started in the kitchen.
A family within the property maintained contact with the service over the phone as they struggled to escape the house.
They were helped to safety and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters remained at the scene for an hour tackling the blaze.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a premise fire at 11.30pm on Buchanan Road, Sheffield. The accidental fire was in the kitchen.
“A family were in the property but were unable to get out. Control staff gave fire survival guidance until fire crews arrived.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The family went to hospital as a precaution. Crews left the scene at 12.45am.”