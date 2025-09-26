Three fire crews had to help a family escape their home as a kitchen fire grew out of control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters received reports of the incident on Buchanan Road, near to Parson Cross Park, at 11.30pm on Wednesday night (September 24).

The fire service have described the blaze as ‘accidental’ and it is said to have started in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters had to help a family escape a building after a kitchen fire tore through the property. | Google

A family within the property maintained contact with the service over the phone as they struggled to escape the house.

They were helped to safety and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters remained at the scene for an hour tackling the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a premise fire at 11.30pm on Buchanan Road, Sheffield. The accidental fire was in the kitchen.

“A family were in the property but were unable to get out. Control staff gave fire survival guidance until fire crews arrived.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The family went to hospital as a precaution. Crews left the scene at 12.45am.”