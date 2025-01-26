Browning Road, Herringthorpe: Pensioner taken to hospital after incident on Rotherham road
Browning Road, in Herringthorpe, Rotherham, was closed while emergency services were on the scene following the incident.
South Yorkshire Police have now explained why the road was closed, and say the incident involved a collision involving a single vehicle.
They added: “A woman in her 90s was taken to hospital as precaution.
“Yorkshire Ambulance Service made us aware of the call at 9.02am.”
The road was closed for a period of time during the morning, and bus operator Stagecoach diverted their 114 service along Shenstone Road while it was closed.
