Browning Road, Herringthorpe: Pensioner taken to hospital after incident on Rotherham road

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 11:12 BST
A woman aged in her 90s was taken to hospital after a police incident which closed a South Yorkshire road.

Browning Road, in Herringthorpe, Rotherham, was closed while emergency services were on the scene following the incident.

South Yorkshire Police have now explained why the road was closed, and say the incident involved a collision involving a single vehicle.

They added: “A woman in her 90s was taken to hospital as precaution.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service made us aware of the call at 9.02am.”

The road was closed for a period of time during the morning, and bus operator Stagecoach diverted their 114 service along Shenstone Road while it was closed.

