A man was taken to hospital after a ‘fall from height’ near Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to Broad Street, Sheffield, near Park Square, on Sunday afternoon, with police and ambulance crews reported to be at the scene.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Broad Street on Sunday afternoon

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were deployed and has now issued a statement on the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service told The Star: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident where a person had fallen from height in the Broad Street area of Sheffield. One patient was conveyed to hospital. “

South Yorkshire Police has also been approached for information on the incident.