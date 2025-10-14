Broad Street police incident: Man taken to hospital after 'fall from height' near Sheffield city centre
A man was taken to hospital after a ‘fall from height’ near Sheffield city centre.
Emergency services were sent to Broad Street, Sheffield, near Park Square, on Sunday afternoon, with police and ambulance crews reported to be at the scene.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were deployed and has now issued a statement on the incident.
The service told The Star: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident where a person had fallen from height in the Broad Street area of Sheffield. One patient was conveyed to hospital. “
South Yorkshire Police has also been approached for information on the incident.