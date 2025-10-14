Broad Street police incident: Man taken to hospital after 'fall from height' near Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
A man was taken to hospital after a ‘fall from height’ near Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were sent to Broad Street, Sheffield, near Park Square, on Sunday afternoon, with police and ambulance crews reported to be at the scene.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Emergency services responded to an incident on Broad Street on Sunday afternoonplaceholder image
Emergency services responded to an incident on Broad Street on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were deployed and has now issued a statement on the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The service told The Star: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident where a person had fallen from height in the Broad Street area of Sheffield. One patient was conveyed to hospital. “

South Yorkshire Police has also been approached for information on the incident.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldHospitalEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice