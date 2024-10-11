Brightside Lane crash: Emergency service explains response to dramatic collision near Sheffield Forgemasters
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were reported on the scene after the incident, which happened this afternoon on Brightside Road, close the the Sheffield Forgemasters steelworks.
The ambulance service confirmed they had sent a crew to the scene to deal with the incident.
They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.02pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision between two vehicles on Brightside Lane, Sheffield.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Patients were checked over but did not need to be conveyed to hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.
