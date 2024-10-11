Brightside Lane crash: Emergency service explains response to dramatic collision near Sheffield Forgemasters

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 20:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services were sent to the scene after car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic crash near a landmark Sheffield factory.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were reported on the scene after the incident, which happened this afternoon on Brightside Road, close the the Sheffield Forgemasters steelworks.

The ambulance service confirmed they had sent a crew to the scene to deal with the incident.

🗞️Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.02pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision between two vehicles on Brightside Lane, Sheffield. 

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.  Patients were checked over but did not need to be conveyed to hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceAmbulance servicePatientsSheffieldYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice