Bridge Hill Oughtibridge: Pictures show police incident outside Sheffield village pub amid 'fighting' reports

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
This was the scene in one of Sheffield’s rural towns on Friday night, after police were called out to an incident amid reports of ‘fighting’ in the street.

Pictures show several police vans on the scene on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, along with uniformed officers in high vis tops.

Picture shows Police on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, after an incident last night. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Picture shows Police on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, after an incident last night. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Two police vans are shown in the pictures, which show the scene on the street close to the Cock Inn pub, and to the junction with Low Road and Orchard Street, as well as around half a dozen officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

One resident eyewitness told the Star they understood there had been a brawl in the street before police arrived on the scene, shortly after 11pm.

They added a live music event had been going on in the village shortly before trouble broke out.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice