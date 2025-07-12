This was the scene in one of Sheffield’s rural towns on Friday night, after police were called out to an incident amid reports of ‘fighting’ in the street.

Pictures show several police vans on the scene on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, along with uniformed officers in high vis tops.

Picture shows Police on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, after an incident last night. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Two police vans are shown in the pictures, which show the scene on the street close to the Cock Inn pub, and to the junction with Low Road and Orchard Street, as well as around half a dozen officers.

One resident eyewitness told the Star they understood there had been a brawl in the street before police arrived on the scene, shortly after 11pm.

They added a live music event had been going on in the village shortly before trouble broke out.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.