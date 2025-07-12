Bridge Hill Oughtibridge: Pictures show police incident outside Sheffield village pub amid 'fighting' reports
Pictures show several police vans on the scene on Bridge Hill, Oughtibridge, along with uniformed officers in high vis tops.
Two police vans are shown in the pictures, which show the scene on the street close to the Cock Inn pub, and to the junction with Low Road and Orchard Street, as well as around half a dozen officers.
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
One resident eyewitness told the Star they understood there had been a brawl in the street before police arrived on the scene, shortly after 11pm.
They added a live music event had been going on in the village shortly before trouble broke out.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.