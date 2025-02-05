A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on which saw emergency services called out to a Sheffield street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the scene on Birley Spa Lane, shortly after midday this afternoon.

The incident happened near the junction of Dyke Vale Avenue and Birley Spa Lane, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service helped free a woman from a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called out to the incident at 12.23pm.

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield. Photo: submitted | submitted

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 12.23pm this afternoon (Wednesday February 5) to a report a road traffic collision on Birley Spa Lane in Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The fire service said they sent crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Lowedges fire stations after they received a report of a road traffic collision on Birley Spa Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

They added: “On arrival crews assisted one female casualty from a vehicle before handing over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They left the scene at 1.08pm.”

Police described the incident as involving ‘minor injuries’.

Bus operator First diverted its 120 service along Silkstone Road and Dyke Vale Road while the emergency services were on the scene.