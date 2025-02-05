Birley Spa Lane crash Hackenthorpe: Woman taken to hospital after crash on Sheffield estate
Three fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the scene on Birley Spa Lane, shortly after midday this afternoon.
The incident happened near the junction of Dyke Vale Avenue and Birley Spa Lane, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service helped free a woman from a car.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called out to the incident at 12.23pm.
They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 12.23pm this afternoon (Wednesday February 5) to a report a road traffic collision on Birley Spa Lane in Sheffield.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
The fire service said they sent crews from Birley Moor, Parkway and Lowedges fire stations after they received a report of a road traffic collision on Birley Spa Lane.
They added: “On arrival crews assisted one female casualty from a vehicle before handing over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They left the scene at 1.08pm.”
Police described the incident as involving ‘minor injuries’.
Bus operator First diverted its 120 service along Silkstone Road and Dyke Vale Road while the emergency services were on the scene.