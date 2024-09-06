Birley Moor Road: Man taken to hospital after police close major Sheffield road
A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a major Sheffield road over concern for his safety.
Birley Moor Road was closed while police and paramedics were at the scene this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 8.59am today, Friday, September 6.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed from East Glade Crescent to the Tesco Express,” a spokesperson for the force said.
“The man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.
“Birley Moor Road reopened at 9.45am.”
