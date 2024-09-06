A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a major Sheffield road over concern for his safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birley Moor Road was closed while police and paramedics were at the scene this morning.

Emergency services were called to Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, this morning, Friday, September 6, over concerns for a man's safety | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 8.59am today, Friday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed from East Glade Crescent to the Tesco Express,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Birley Moor Road reopened at 9.45am.”