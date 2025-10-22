Emergency services have issued an ‘avoid the area warning’ after a Sheffield health centre caught fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals have described the blaze taking hold of the roof of Beighton Health Centre, and firefighters are now at the scene.

Firefighters are in action in Beighton this afternoon

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Firefighters are currently at an incident at a Health Centre on Queens Road, Beighton, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you live or work near by, please keep your doors and windows closed until the fire is extinguished.

“Please also avoid the area if possible to allow our crews to work.”

A spokesman for the service has now told The Star that they were called at 1:20pm to Beighton Health Centre on Queens Road.

Three fire crews and the turntable ladder are currently at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are no reports of any casualties. The fire seems to be in the roof area.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”