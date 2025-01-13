Beighton fire: Large-scale blaze at Rotherham industrial unit started 'by accident'

By Alastair Ulke

Published 13th Jan 2025

A blaze at a Rotherham industrial unit that took six fire engines to bring under control is believed to have broken out by accident.

The fire on Rotherham Road, Beighton, was one of several severe incidents South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to tackle on Friday, January 10.

Six fire engines were called out to the industrial building at 7.20pm and left by 10.30pm.

Investigators now say it is believed the fire broke out on accident.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue released these photos of the scene, showing officers kitting up to tackle the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says a fire at a Rotherham industrial unit on January 10, 2024, is believed to have broken out by accident.

Six fire crews were needed to tackle the blaze at the industrial unit on Rotherham Road, Beighton.

Six fire crews were needed to tackle the blaze at the industrial unit on Rotherham Road, Beighton.

The fire was brought under control and crews left after three hours.

The fire was brought under control and crews left after three hours.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue dealt with a number of serious incidents on the weekend of January 10-12, 2024.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue dealt with a number of serious incidents on the weekend of January 10-12, 2024.

