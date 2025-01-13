The fire on Rotherham Road, Beighton, was one of several severe incidents South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to tackle on Friday, January 10.

Six fire engines were called out to the industrial building at 7.20pm and left by 10.30pm.

Investigators now say it is believed the fire broke out on accident.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue released these photos of the scene, showing officers kitting up to tackle the blaze.

1 . Accidental fire in Beighton South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says a fire at a Rotherham industrial unit on January 10, 2024, is believed to have broken out by accident.

2 . Six fire engines Six fire crews were needed to tackle the blaze at the industrial unit on Rotherham Road, Beighton.

3 . Industrial unit The fire was brought under control and crews left after three hours.

4 . Serious incidents South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue dealt with a number of serious incidents on the weekend of January 10-12, 2024.