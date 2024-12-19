Barugh Green Road crash Barnsley: Woman taken to hospital after crash closes street

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash which closed a South Yorkshire street for over six hours.

Emergency services were sent to Barugh Green Road, in Barnsley, yesterday evening, and remained on the scene well into the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police closed the road to traffic while they and Yorkshire Ambulance Service dealt a car crash which had involved two vehicles.

Officers said a 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

They added in a statement: “At 7.47pm yesterday (Wednesday 18 December), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Barugh Green Road.

“It is reported that a silver Mercedes C220 and a black Mercedes CLA were involved in a collision.

“The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene and reopened shortly after 2am today (Thursday 19 December).”

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police

