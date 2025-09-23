Ambulances have responded to a collision in Barnsley earlier today.

The ambulance service has confirmed to The Star that someone has been taken to hospital as a result of a collision this afternoon (September 23).

One person has been take to hospital following a collision in Barnsley. | Google

Reports were sent in to paramedics close to 1pm of the issues on Barugh Green Road.

One person was taken to Barnsley hospital as a result.

A Yorkshire Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 12.50pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a collision on Barugh Green Road at the junction of Higham Common Road, Barnsley.

“An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Barnsley Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.