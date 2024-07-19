Barnsley police concerned for missing man Daniel, 44, last seen in Monk Bretton

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Barnsley have said they are concerned for a man who was reported missing from Monk Bretton this morning.

The 44-year-old man, named only as Daniel, was last seen in the Monk Bretton area at 8.30am on Friday, July 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are said to be “becoming increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare” and are appealing for anyone who has seen him to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police

He is described as a white man with short, shaved hair, standing 5ft 10ins tall. He was last seen wearing a light pink t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows where he may be is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 302 of July 19, 2024.

Alternatively, the force can be contacted online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice