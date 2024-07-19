Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Barnsley have said they are concerned for a man who was reported missing from Monk Bretton this morning.

The 44-year-old man, named only as Daniel, was last seen in the Monk Bretton area at 8.30am on Friday, July 19.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are said to be “becoming increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare” and are appealing for anyone who has seen him to come forward.

He is described as a white man with short, shaved hair, standing 5ft 10ins tall. He was last seen wearing a light pink t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows where he may be is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 302 of July 19, 2024.

Alternatively, the force can be contacted online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/