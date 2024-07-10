Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have released a map and timeline of a missing Barnsley woman’s last know sightings as the search for the 44-year-old continues.

Officers have shared a clearer photo of Claire taken from her Facebook account. The force says that although this image is an old one, they hope it will aid the ongoing investigation.

The map shared by police centres around the Silkstone area of Barnsley, where there have been three confirmed sightings of Claire on June 23 and 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SYP

The force believe Claire is wearing grey trousers, a light grey or mint green jumper and a long, black gilet with the hood up.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Robinson said: “We are very concerned about Claire’s disappearance and have been working round the clock to find her. Our officers have been in the Silkstone area today. They are being supported by specialist teams as they concentrate their searches around High Street, Barnsley Road and Silkstone Bypass.

“At the time of the last confirmed sighting we have of Claire, we were experiencing a heatwave. We believe Claire is wearing heavy winter clothing and we hope sharing this and the map of her last sightings will jog someone’s memory.

Police released two other pictures in search for missing woman Claire, from Barnsley in a previous appeals | South Yorkshire Police

“Claire is known to frequent church grounds and enjoys wild camping, and we would ask the public to bear this in mind as we appeal to you for more information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the map, the first sighting of Claire was at 1.30pm on June 23, 2024 on High Street in Silkstone near The Bells Steakhouse.

The second came between 1.30 and 2pm the same day, on Barnsley Road in Silkstone, near to the entrance of The Pot House Hamlet.

South Yorkshire Police

The third and last confirmed sighting of Claire was between 2.30 and 3pm on June 24, 2024. She was seen at the junction of Silkstone Lane and High Street, again in Silkstone - there has not been a confirmed sighting since.

DS Robinson continued: “Were you in the Silkstone area during this time and did you maybe see Claire? Or are you a local resident with dashcam or CCTV footage that might help in our search?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers will be in and around the Silkstone area as our search continues. They will be knocking on doors, conducting house to house enquiries, delivering leaflets and displaying posters as they progress various lines of enquiry to try and find her.

44-year-old missing woman Claire, who is from the Wombwell area of the town, was last seen in Silkstone on June 24, 2024. | Submit

“If you have any information, please do stop and share it with us even if you think it may be small or irrelevant. It may be a vital detail in our search.”

Police first issued an appeal relating to Claire, described as being a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, with very long, dark brown hair shaved at the sides, on July 2, 2024.

In that appeal, they said she had last been seen on June 11 and possibly in Silkstone on June 22. This was before the three confirmed sightings revealed in the latest appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad