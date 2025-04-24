Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Barnsley.

Reports were made at around 3.30pm of an incident on Barugh Green Road, just off the A637 - one of the main roads leading out of Barnsley town centre.

Paramedics and police are still on the scene and an air ambulance was called.

Emergency services are responding to a collision on Barugh Green Road in Barnsley. | Google Maps

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 3.32pm on Thursday (April 24) afternoon to report a collision on Barugh Green Road, Barnsley.

“A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance.

“This incident is still ongoing.”

More to follow.

