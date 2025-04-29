Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Smoke filled the streets of Pitsmoor this morning as firefighters dealt with a blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were being warned to avoid the area as crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze in commerical premises on Petre Street.

Firefighters are in action today dealing with a blaze in Pitsmoor | Submit

Those living in the area were advised to close their doors and windows as smoke from the fire continues to consume the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update, spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire &Rescue said: “Crews were called at 4.17am this morning to reports of a fire on Petre Street, Sheffield.

“Five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform attended.

“One fire engine currently remains in attendance. The cause of the fire is under investigation."”

More to follow.