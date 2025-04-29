'Avoid the area' warning as Sheffield firefighters tackle blaze in Pitsmoor and issue update

Smoke filled the streets of Pitsmoor this morning as firefighters dealt with a blaze.

People were being warned to avoid the area as crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze in commerical premises on Petre Street.

Firefighters are in action today dealing with a blaze in Pitsmoor
Firefighters are in action today dealing with a blaze in Pitsmoor

Those living in the area were advised to close their doors and windows as smoke from the fire continues to consume the area.

In an update, spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire &Rescue said: “Crews were called at 4.17am this morning to reports of a fire on Petre Street, Sheffield.

“Five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform attended.

“One fire engine currently remains in attendance. The cause of the fire is under investigation."”

More to follow.

