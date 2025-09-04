Emergency services have warned people to avoid a major Sheffield road while they deal with an incident this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been sent out to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The said in a statement: “Three fire crews are currently at an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the build up of traffic, firefighters are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

“Crews are expected to remain at the scene for the next couple of hours.”

The Star has approached the fire service for more details.