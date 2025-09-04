Chesterfield Road Sheffield: Avoid the area warning as emergency services sent to incident
Emergency services have warned people to avoid a major Sheffield road while they deal with an incident this evening.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been sent out to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, and asked the public to avoid the area.
The said in a statement: “Three fire crews are currently at an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield.
“Crews are expected to remain at the scene for the next couple of hours.”
The Star has approached the fire service for more details.