Chesterfield Road Sheffield: Avoid the area warning as emergency services sent to incident

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 19:46 BST
Emergency services have warned people to avoid a major Sheffield road while they deal with an incident this evening.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been sent out to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The said in a statement: “Three fire crews are currently at an incident on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield.

Due to the build up of traffic, firefighters are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

“Crews are expected to remain at the scene for the next couple of hours.”

The Star has approached the fire service for more details.

