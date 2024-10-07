Attercliffe Common crash: Police investigate crash which left two injured at busy Sheffield junction

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:19 GMT
Police have launched an appeal for information after two people were injured in a crash drama on a major Sheffield road.

Both were hurt in an incident at the junction of Attercliffe Common and Weedon Street at 8.30am on Wednesday, September 25.

South Yorkshire Police said the force was told that a silver Ford Focus and a white Volkswagen Passat had been involved in the crash, and that a man and a woman, the only two people who were in the two vehicles, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Police said in a statement: “Various enquiries have been undertaken to investigate this incident, including CCTV trawls and witness statements.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about this reported collision or anyone who witnessed it to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage from the area around the time of the reported collision.”

You can submit footage direct to the officers investigating the incident on :https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/dashcam-appeal-following-reported-collision-at-attercliffe-common.

You can also report information to us online on the main South Yorkshire Police website

You can also call police on their non emergency phone number 101.

If you do get in touch, quote the incident number 181 of September 25

