Sheffield General Cemetery: Army bomb squad called out after object found in stream
The area was cordoned off for several hours while police and the army recovered and dealt with the object - which turned out to be an ‘inert’ grenade.
South Yorkshire Police said he force was called at 3.17pm on Wednesday (September 10), with reports of a suspicious object at Stalker Walk, Sheffield, which runs between the cemetery and the Porter Brook stream.
The force said in a statement: “It is reported that suspected unexploded ordnance was found in the Porter Brook. Officers attended and a 100m cordon was put in place.
“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and established that the object was a grenade and that it was inert.
“The grenade was recovered for disposal and the cordon was closed at around 7.30pm.”