Sheffield General Cemetery: Army bomb squad called out after object found in stream

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Army bomb disposal experts were called out and roads were closed after a suspicious object was found in a steam near Sheffield General Cemetery.

The area was cordoned off for several hours while police and the army recovered and dealt with the object - which turned out to be an ‘inert’ grenade.

South Yorkshire Police said he force was called at 3.17pm on Wednesday (September 10), with reports of a suspicious object at Stalker Walk, Sheffield, which runs between the cemetery and the Porter Brook stream.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “It is reported that suspected unexploded ordnance was found in the Porter Brook. Officers attended and a 100m cordon was put in place.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and established that the object was a grenade and that it was inert.

“The grenade was recovered for disposal and the cordon was closed at around 7.30pm.”

Related topics:SheffieldOrdnanceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice