Army bomb disposal experts were called out and roads were closed after a suspicious object was found in a steam near Sheffield General Cemetery.

The area was cordoned off for several hours while police and the army recovered and dealt with the object - which turned out to be an ‘inert’ grenade.

South Yorkshire Police said he force was called at 3.17pm on Wednesday (September 10), with reports of a suspicious object at Stalker Walk, Sheffield, which runs between the cemetery and the Porter Brook stream.

The force said in a statement: “It is reported that suspected unexploded ordnance was found in the Porter Brook. Officers attended and a 100m cordon was put in place.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and established that the object was a grenade and that it was inert.

“The grenade was recovered for disposal and the cordon was closed at around 7.30pm.”