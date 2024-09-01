Armed police seal off Doncaster street after reports of gunman firing at officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armed police have flocked to a Doncaster street tonight, sealing it off after reports of a man firing shots at officers.

A huge police presence has been reported in Highwoods Road, Mexborough, with ambulances and a police helicopter circling at the scene.

It is understood a cordon is in place with nearby residents under lockdown in their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One eyewitness reported things first “boiling over” at around 6-7pm after a large group of people gathered in the street.

Armed officers have been at the scene in Mexborough tonight.

The said: “That resulted in the police being called and officers dispersing the crowd and the street being cordoned off.

Shots are then reported to have been fired from inside a property towards officers, with armed police called to the scene.

The eyewitness said: “There were at least four teams of firearms officers, stationed across from the property with lights and guns trained on an upstairs window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was another team in the alleyway to the right of the house and one further up the road stationed near to the field at the rear of the house.”

Armed police trained their guns on a property in Highwoods Road. Mexborough

There are unconfirmed reports that a man was later arrested at the scene, with the cordon still reported to be in place.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.

In what is understood to be a separate and unconnected incident, South Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service have been dealing with another emergency incident on Greens Way in Mexborough tonight with the road sealed off near to Adwick Road roundabout.

Photos: Eden Sullivan.