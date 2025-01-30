Armed police 'aim guns at flats' in Rotherham town centre in incident

Armed police have responded to an incident near the Rotherham Minster today.

Photographs captured from the scene in Rotherham town centre today (January 30, 2025), show armed officers covering behind an unmarked car.

Armed police have been photographed in Rotherham town centre.
Armed police have been photographed in Rotherham town centre. | D Young

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.

Armed officers were also photographed guarding pathways between High Street and the Rotherham Minster.

The pictures were posted online shortly before 11am this morning.

More to follow.

