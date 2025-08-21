This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A man was taken to hospital after a crash which closed a road near a major Sheffield superstore.

The incident which was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm, yesterday, had seen a car collide with several parked vehicles, on Archer Road, near Abbeydale Road.

The AA reported the road as closed and traffic jams in the area as a result of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Around 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 20) we were called to the junction of Archer Road and Cawthorne Grove in Sheffield.

“It was reported a green Suzuki car had collided with four other vehicles which are believed to have been parked.

“The driver of the Suzuki, a man, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A section of the road was blocked for around two hours after the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also initially sent to the scene, although their fire officers were not needed, and had left by 2.27pm.