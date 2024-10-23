Leopold Street Dinnington: 'Lives at risk' warning as hoax 'incident' sparked emergency ambulance response

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ambulances bosses say a ‘hoax’ call put lives at risk in South Yorkshire last night, after they sent an emergency response out - only to find no sign of any incident.

Ambulance crews were seen, along with police, in and around Leopold Street in Dinnington last night, after they responded to a 999 call - and Yorkshire Ambulance Service say they believe the incident was a hoax.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating.

The ambulance service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 19.57 last night (Tuesday, October 22) to reports of a medical incident on Leopold Street, Dinnington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

“An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene. However, this turned out to be a hoax call.

“Misuse of the 999 system is very irresponsible.

“Hoax calls can put lives in danger as they divert our ambulances away from those who are in genuine need of time-critical medical help.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceAmbulance serviceDinnington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice