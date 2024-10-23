Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ambulances bosses say a ‘hoax’ call put lives at risk in South Yorkshire last night, after they sent an emergency response out - only to find no sign of any incident.

Ambulance crews were seen, along with police, in and around Leopold Street in Dinnington last night, after they responded to a 999 call - and Yorkshire Ambulance Service say they believe the incident was a hoax.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating.

The ambulance service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 19.57 last night (Tuesday, October 22) to reports of a medical incident on Leopold Street, Dinnington.

“An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene. However, this turned out to be a hoax call.

“Misuse of the 999 system is very irresponsible.

“Hoax calls can put lives in danger as they divert our ambulances away from those who are in genuine need of time-critical medical help.”