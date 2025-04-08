Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance landed at South Yorkshire park after a child fell out of a tree.

The yellow helicopter landed on grass at Greelands Park, North Anston, after an emergency call to Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3.29pm on Tuesday, April 8.

A YAS spokesperson said a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and air ambulance were despatched to the scene.

An air ambulance landed in Greenland Park, North Anston, after a child reportedly fell out of a tree. (file pic) | Google / DW

The patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital by road.

On a local Facebook page, one member said that children directed medics to a wooded area behind the doctors’ surgery.

Photos online show two air ambulance paramedics in orange suits and two emergency paramedics wheeling a trolley to an ambulance.