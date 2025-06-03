The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in fields near a Sheffield school this morning, after an incident in Ecclesfield, in the north of Sheffield.

The aircraft landed in space near Ecclesfield School, near Ecclesfield Road, at around 10am today, after emergency services were sent to the area.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that the YAA had attended, and released a brief statement to reveal someone had been injured in a fall. They did not reveal the exact location of the incident.

They told The Star: “Ambulance resources, including an air ambulance, responded to an incident in the Ecclesfield area of Sheffield on Tuesday morning (3 June) where someone was injured in a fall.

“One patient was conveyed to hospital by road.”

South Yorkshire Police have also been approached for more details of the incident which led to the air ambulance being called out.

