Abbeydale Road: Man taken to hospital after crash which closed major Sheffield road

Robert Cumber
Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 17:25 BST

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major road in Sheffield.

Abbeydale Road was closed earlier this afternoon, Sunday, September 8, following a crash involving a car and a bike.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 1.22pm following reports of a collision.

Police at the scene of an incident on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 8, 2024placeholder image
Police at the scene of an incident on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, on Sunday, September 8, 2024 | National World

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a blue Kia Niro and an electric bike were involved in the collision.

“The ambulance service attended and a 23-year-old man, who was the cyclist, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“Part of Abbeydale Road was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.”

The crash happened near the bus stop outside the Mother of God Church, close to the junction with St Ronan’s Road.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance sent to the scene

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.21 to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield.

“We dispatched an ambulance, operational commander and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

“One patient, the cyclist, was taken to Northern General Hospital by land ambulance.”

