A major South Yorkshire road has been reported as closed this morning after a crash.

The A635 Doncaster Road, near Darfield, in Barnsley, was reported to have closed after a crash which happened earlier this morning.

Bus company Stagecoach said it was diverting buses around the incident.

The bus operator stagecoach described an ‘accident’ and added its service x19 and 27 had been diverted on Snape Hill, Wombwell and Dearne Valley Parkway.

The AA described the road, which is the A635, as blocked in both directions, and queueing traffic.

They said in a statement: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A635 Doncaster Road both ways from A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway (Cathill Roundabout) to Pinfold Lane.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

They said in a statement: “We were called out to a road traffic collision at 6.46am on Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley. Three crews form Dearne, Barnsley and Cudworth stations attended.

“No one needed extricating from the vehicles so crews just helped make the scene safe.

“Crews left the scene at 7.24am.”

Other Emergency services have been contacted for more information.