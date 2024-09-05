The 80-year-old man who was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a mobility scooter has died in hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

It is reported a blue Citroen C1 and a mobility scooter were involved in a collision on Penistone Road, near the junction with Herries Road South, at 1.24pm on Monday, September 2, 2024.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and took an 80-year-old man to hospital.

An 80-year-old man hospitalised after a crash on Penistone Road on Monday, September 2, 2024, has sadly died. | Google

South Yorkshire Police have today (September 5) confirmed the man has sadly died. His family and been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries into the fatal accident are ongoing and police have asked any witnesses to the collision, or motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Any who can help is urged to call 101 or go online, quoting incident number 417 of September 2, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.