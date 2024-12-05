30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Sheffield with nearby residents told to keep windows and doors closed.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are at the scene on Station Road in Ecclesfield. There are a number of business in the area, but the public have been urged to stay away while emergency crews work.

Firefighters in action (file photo) | Archive image

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said residents should keep all windows and doors closed due to the smoke in the area.

The fire service has asked the public to “avoid the area” if they can until the incident is dealt with.

The Star is in contact with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for further updates as the incident progresses.