Emergency incident at South Yorkshire college 'over' after students report 'irritation rash'

Students at a South Yorkshire college which was put on lockdown earlier reported experiencing an 'irritation type rash'.

Nine students in one of the college's workshops fell ill and were assessed by a first aider before an ambulance was called.

The college was subsequently cordoned off and students were asked to remain in their classrooms - but has now fully reopened.

A short time ago, the college released the following statement.

It said: "The earlier incident at our Dinnington Campus is now over.

"Soon after 1pm, information was received from a small number of students who claimed to be experiencing an irritation type rash.

"Their teacher immediately informed one of our First Aiders, who assessed the situation and called for an ambulance.

"As a precaution, the ambulance service added other emergency services to the call, who arrived at the college to further determine the situation.

"The students presented themselves to the ambulance team who proceeded with further assessment.

"The Fire team assessed one workshop for contamination and reported there was nothing of concern.

"The area has now been released back to the college and the ambulance team are finishing their final assessments. Students involved have been released.

"The college campus is now fully open and operational. To reiterate, there is no risk to anyone and the incident is over."