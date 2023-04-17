Elgar favourite forms centrepiece of Brigantes season finale

Sheffield’s professional orchestra returns to Sheffield Cathedral on June 10 with Fin de Siecle, an evening of music from the final years of the 19th century, all linked by the three featured composers’ love of the natural world.
The Scherzo Fantastique is by Czech composer and musician Josef Suk, the student and son-in-law on Antonin Dvorak.
French composer Claude Debussy is represented by his celebrated three symphonic landscapes, Trois Nocturnes.
For many members of the audience, though, the most familiar piece on the programme will be Edward Elgar’s celebrated Enigma Variations.
Composed in 1899, the 14 variations on an original theme are musical sketches of the composer’s circle of close friends and acquaintances, including his wife Alice and his publisher Augustus Jaeger, the inspiration for Nimrod, possibly the most famous of all the sections.
“This is a varied programme but one that comes together to create a colourful, spectacular summer concert,” said The Brigantes founder and Music Director Quentin Clare.
“The 2022/23 season of Brigantes concerts has explored nature's realm - with a touch of nostalgia included - and this final concert highlights the influence and subtle beauty of British music, placing Elgar alongside his European contemporaries.
“As we reach the end of another season, we would like to thank our audiences for joining us on this exciting musical journey and look forward to being with them again in the autumn.”
The June 10 performance, which begins at 7.30pm, is sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal.
Tickets cost from £5 and, as ever, under 16s can attend free of charge. To find out more about the orchestra or to book simply visit www.thebrigantes.uk