Elemie Wainwright: Minute's applause for 11-year-old schoolgirl at Sheffield United home game this weekend
Elemie Wainwright was tragically killed in a collision with a van on High Street, Mosborough, on June 12. She was 11.
Hundreds turned out to celebrate her life at her funeral in July, when crowds dressed in pink to flood the village’s streets with colour.
Now, Sheffield United fans will also remember Elemie with a minute’s applause during the 11th minute of the Blades’ first home game of the season this Saturday against Bristol City.
Her mother Jodie announced the tribute on Facebook (August 5), writing: “One thing my baby loved was her beloved Sheffield United, went to every match she could.
“And one thing she loved was the buzz and the noise. Please raise the roof for her on the 11th minute of the game, clap until you can’t clap no more.”
Elemie’s picture will be displayed on the stadium’s big screen at half time and will feature in the match’s programme.
