Electricity restored after power cut hits more than 2,000 homes in Sheffield

Electricity has this evening been restored to homes in Sheffield after more than 2,000 were hit by a power cut.

Northern Powergrid said 2,350 properties in the S5, S6 and S10 postcode areas were affected by the outage.

It said at 8.30pm that engineers had worked hard to restore power and the supply should have been restored to all addresses in that area.

"If you are still without power or are experiencing problems with your electricity supply, please try resetting your trip switches or contact us on 105 for help. Thanks for your patience and understanding," it added.