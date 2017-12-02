Electricity plant set for approval despite more than 95 objections

Proposals to create a new gas-powered electricity plant on the outskirts of Sheffield are recommended for approval, despite scores of objections.

The gas-powered standby facility is to be built on empty land at the Dorehouse industrial estate, Orgreave.

The facility would produce up to 20 megawatts of energy for the National Grid at times of high demand, consisting of eight freestanding gas-fired engines with exhaust chimneys, together with a transformer and switch room. The facility would be surrounded by a 2.4 metre high fence and screened with a large amount of freshly-planted greenery.

More than 95 objections towards the scheme have been received by the council, raising fears over pollution, noise and the effect on wildlife.

However, officers said: “The proposal would assist with ensuring a stable electricity supply to meet the demands of economic growth.”

The plan goes before a meeting on Tuesday.