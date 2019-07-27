Electrical fault blamed for South Yorkshire house fire
An electrical fault has been blamed for a fire at a property in South Yorkshire.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 08:36
Fire crews from Rotherham, Maltby and Aston Park were called to Ridgeway Close, East Herringthorpe at 7:10pm last night, July 26.
The homeowner, a woman, escaped unharmed after a smoke alarm alerted her to the blaze.
She was able to evacuate the property and close all the doors before raising the alarm.
Firefighters left the scene at around 8pm.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire had been accidental and was caused by the electrical consumer unit or ‘fuse box’.
They added that the incident showed the importance of having working smoke alarms.