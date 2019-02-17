Elderly woman’s death in Sheffield suburb not being treated as suspicious

Police say there are not treating as suspicious the death of a woman in her 80s in a Sheffield suburb.

Police and paramedics responded to the incident which happened in Glebe Road, Crookes, yesterday.

Glebe Road, Crookes (photo: Google).

However, South Yorkshire Police now say they are not treating her death as suspicious.