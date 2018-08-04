Elderly residents in Sheffield warned against group posing as fishmongers

Elderly residents in Sheffield have been warned against a group who are pretending to be genuine fishmongers.

Police have been made aware of a recent incident in which some elderly residents in the South East of the city have been approached by people pretending to be genuine fishmongers.

They are then charging the residents, giving them fish with no packaging or receipt.

A spokesperson for Sheffield South East NHP said: "We have been made aware of a recent incident whereby some elderly residents on our area have been approached by persons purporting to be genuine fishmongers.

"They have been charging around £90.00 for around 6-8 pieces of unidentifiable fish with no packaging and no receipt!

"They have attended in a plain white transit style van with 'Marine Fish' lettering."

South Yorkshire police are asking residents to be aware, and to call 101 if they attend your address.